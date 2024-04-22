1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
U.S. News
Crime
Education
Housing
Weather
Entertainment
America Votes
Life
Recalls
Travel
Money
Good News
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Early Rush
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
The Race - Weekend
Scripps News Weekend
Weekend Debrief
Scripps News Reports
In Real Life
Scripps News Showcase
ScrippsTech
Good To Know
Xploration: Animal Science
Documentaries
Quick links...
U.S. News
America Votes
Life
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Documentaries
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Exciting changes to Scripps News' website, mobile and streaming apps
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Man dies after 613-day COVID-19 infection that underwent 50 mutations
Scripps News Staff
6:19 PM, Apr 22, 2024
Coronavirus
No link between sudden cardiac deaths and COVID vaccine, CDC says
Scripps News Staff
6:13 PM, Apr 11, 2024
Coronavirus
Google AI tool could potentially be used to diagnose a person's cough
Taylor O'Bier
3:12 PM, Mar 25, 2024
Coronavirus
Man vaccinated 217 times against COVID shows no side effects
Justin Boggs
11:16 AM, Mar 06, 2024
Coronavirus
This is the last week you can order free COVID-19 tests
Scripps News Staff
6:02 PM, Mar 05, 2024
Coronavirus
CDC says seniors should get second COVID shot of 2023-24
Justin Boggs
8:19 AM, Feb 29, 2024
Coronavirus
Large study funded by CDC identifies rare COVID-19 vaccine risks
Justin Boggs
9:36 AM, Feb 20, 2024
Coronavirus
CDC is reportedly considering shortening COVID-19 quarantine time
Scripps News Staff
3:47 PM, Feb 13, 2024
Coronavirus
1 in 10 pregnant people with COVID develop long COVID within 6 months
Justin Boggs
2:31 PM, Feb 13, 2024
Coronavirus
Newest COVID shots are 54% effective in preventing symptoms, CDC finds
AP via Scripps News
12:25 PM, Feb 02, 2024
Coronavirus
Mask mandates are returning as COVID deaths climb to start 2024
Scripps News Staff
12:53 PM, Jan 12, 2024
Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases are climbing worldwide, WHO officials say
Scripps News Staff
5:13 PM, Jan 10, 2024
Coronavirus
Intense exercise might pose risks for long COVID patients, study finds
Scripps News Staff
6:40 PM, Jan 09, 2024
Coronavirus
States are trashing expired stocks of masks and other pandemic gear
AP via Scripps News
7:38 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Coronavirus
COVID-19 continues to lead seasonal respiratory illnesses, CDC says
Scripps News Staff
7:13 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Coronavirus
Texas AG suing Pfizer, says company misrepresented COVID vaccine data
Justin Boggs
10:33 AM, Dec 01, 2023
Coronavirus
CDC: New COVID-19 variant cases have tripled in two weeks
Scripps News Staff
3:46 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Coronavirus
More free COVID-19 tests available on government website
Justin Boggs
9:24 AM, Nov 20, 2023
Coronavirus
Feds take action against makers of 'invisible mask' to prevent COVID
Justin Boggs
11:16 AM, Oct 25, 2023
Coronavirus
7 million Americans have gotten the new COVID-19 vaccine
Justin Boggs
1:41 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Coronavirus
Florida settles COVID-19 lawsuit; will start sharing weekly virus data
Scripps News Staff
2:53 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Crime
Florida family sentenced for selling fake 'miracle' cure for COVID-19
Scripps News Staff
12:20 PM, Oct 09, 2023
Coronavirus
Why did most Americans choose not to get a COVID-19 booster?
Justin Boggs
1:47 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Coronavirus
CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccine cards
Elina Tarkazikis
2:00 PM, Oct 04, 2023
Coronavirus
Millions of Americans reported having long COVID
Taylor O'Bier
12:27 PM, Sep 26, 2023
Coronavirus
You can now order free COVID-19 tests from the federal government
Scripps News Staff
3:09 PM, Sep 25, 2023
Coronavirus
President Joe Biden received the COVID-19 booster and flu shot
Scripps News Staff
8:49 PM, Sep 23, 2023
Coronavirus
Federal government to offer free COVID-19 tests again
Scripps News Staff
4:50 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Coronavirus
Major pharmacies announce when you can get the new COVID vaccines
Justin Boggs
1:08 PM, Sep 14, 2023
Coronavirus
Florida surgeon general opposes CDC's COVID vaccine recommendation
Justin Boggs
11:32 AM, Sep 14, 2023
Coronavirus
CDC signs off on latest COVID shot, clearing way for updated vaccines
Scripps News Staff
4:38 PM, Sep 12, 2023
Breaking News
FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines for this fall
Justin Boggs
2:05 PM, Sep 11, 2023
Coronavirus
FDA could authorize new COVID booster as early as Friday
Maura Sirianni
10:22 AM, Sep 08, 2023
Coronavirus
First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19
Scripps News Staff
5:34 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Coronavirus
COVID is surging. What is the latest CDC quarantine, mask guidance?
Scripps News Staff
2:14 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Coronavirus
Blood clotting proteins might cause long COVID brain fog, study says
Justin Boggs
3:00 PM, Sep 06, 2023
Coronavirus
Hospitals bring back mask mandates in response to COVID spikes
Scripps News Staff
9:02 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Coronavirus
New COVID-19 variant could evade existing immunity, CDC says
Justin Boggs
2:42 PM, Aug 23, 2023
Crime
Man accused of selling fake COVID cure arrested after 3-year manhunt
Scripps News Staff
11:53 AM, Aug 16, 2023
Coronavirus
New COVID-19 vaccine expected by end of September
Scripps News Staff
7:30 PM, Aug 09, 2023
Coronavirus
Tripledemic? How to prepare for a mix of COVID, RSV, and flu this fall
Chloe Nordquist
5:54 PM, Aug 09, 2023
Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again
John Mone
7:03 PM, Aug 06, 2023
Next Page
Watch Scripps News