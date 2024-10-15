Here's how to check if your at-home COVID test is about to expire

You might have noticed that some of the free COVID-19 at-home test kits sent out by the government are about to reach their expiration date. But officials said to hold off before you throw them out.

Many of the COVID-19 tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration have extended expiration dates, so you might be able to still use them effectively after the expiration date that is printed on the box.

The FDA said an extended expiration date means the manufacturer provided data showing that the shelf-life is longer than was known when the test was first authorized.

There’s a full list of tests and their recommended expiration dates on the FDA’s website, which officials said you should check before throwing an unused test away.

If your tests’ lot number or expiration date is not on the list, or if the expiration date is listed as “see box label,” the FDA said you should adhere to the printed date on the box.

You can still order free COVID-19 tests through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website. Every U.S. household is eligible to receive four free at-home test kits.

If you need help ordering them or don’t have access to the website, you can call 1-800-232-0233.