Watch Now
PoliticsPresident Trump’s First 100 Days

Actions

Trump to issue executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools

Only a handful of colleges have kept vaccine mandates since 2021.
President Donald Trump
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump listens after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump
Posted

On Friday, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order that would ban federal funds to schools and colleges that maintain COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Despite only a handful of schools still maintaining vaccine requirements, aid will not be awarded to schools and colleges that maintain COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

According to No College Mandates, a group against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, only 15 colleges and universities still had mandates as of the end of 2024. Most of the colleges are smaller, private schools.

RELATED STORY | Texas battles growing measles outbreak as cases hit 48

Many schools and colleges implemented COVID-19 vaccine mandates in 2021 as cases and deaths spiked in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 was associated with approximately 460,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2021.

But as Americans gained some immunity, whether through vaccination, infection, or both, those numbers tumbled. In 2022, COVID-19 was associated with an estimated 244,000 deaths in the U.S. By 2023, this number dropped to around 76,000.

“These mandates pressure students into making COVID-19 vaccine decisions based on government coercion, rather than on their own informed choices,” said a White House fact sheet previewing the executive order.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates Americans are far less interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine than they were in 2021.

As of last week, an estimated 11.7% of children ages 6 months through 17 years had received this season’s COVID-19 vaccine. For adults, about 22.6% have gotten a shot.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

President Trump's First 100 Days

Politics

stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.