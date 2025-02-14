Texas battles growing measles outbreak as cases hit 48

A measles outbreak in Texas appears to be getting worse. The state says it's now aware of 48 cases, more than three times higher than previously reported, in its South Plains region.

Health officials say that 13 individuals have been hospitalized due to severe symptoms. All confirmed cases involve individuals who are either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A breakdown of measles cases shows 13 individuals four and younger with the infection. Twenty-nine cases are between five and 17 years old. The remainder are adults.

Given the highly contagious nature of measles, authorities warn that additional cases are likely to emerge in Gaines County and neighboring communities.

RELATED STORY | Global measles cases spike 20% as vaccination rates lag, report finds

The department stated it's working closely with the South Plains Public Health District and Lubbock Public Health to contain the outbreak. The state has been offering additional screening and vaccinations in an attempt to curb further transmission.

The outbreak in Texas comes as measles cases have been reported in several other states, including Alaska, New York City, Rhode Island, and Georgia. Nationwide, declining vaccination rates since the COVID-19 pandemic have left communities more vulnerable to outbreaks.

In Gaines County, where the latest surge is occurring, nearly 20% of incoming kindergarteners were not vaccinated for Measles, Mumps, or Rubella during the last school year.