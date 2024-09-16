Most Americans don't plan to get an updated COVID shot despite recommendations

A new survey conducted by the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center shows that most U.S. adults do not plan on getting an updated COVID-19 shot this fall.

According to the survey, 43% of adults either already have gotten an updated COVID-19 shot or plan to get one. Additionally, the poll found that 56% of adults plan to get a flu shot this season.

Updated COVID-19 and flu shots were released to the public in August. The shots are intended to target currently circulating strands of the virus.

Officials have recommended nearly all adults get both shots as soon as possible. They say the vaccines help prevent serious illness from the viruses.

RELATED STORY | Here's where you can find updated COVID-19 and flu shots for 2024-25

“We’re at the start of respiratory virus season when you have the triple threat of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation about vaccinations, but the reality is that they are safe and highly effective in preventing serious illness and death. Older adults, people with certain chronic medical conditions and those who are pregnant are especially at risk during respiratory virus season,” said Dr. Nora Colburn, medical director of clinical epidemiology at Ohio State’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital.

The survey had a sample of 1,006 respondents and has a margin of error of 3.8%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22.5% of U.S. adults got the 2023-24 COVID-19 shot by May 11, 2024. Nearly twice the number of Americans reported getting a flu shot. The CDC said 48.5% of adults obtained a 2023-24 flu shot.

RELATED STORY | COVID-19 dropped to 10th leading cause of US deaths in 2023

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for nearly everyone over 6 months of age.

Officials are also encouraging those over age 75, adults age 60-74 who are at increased risk of severe disease and pregnant people during weeks 32-36 from September to January, to get an RSV vaccine. They also encourage everyone younger than 5 years old and age 65 and older to get a pneumococcal vaccine.