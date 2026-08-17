COVID-19 cases rising nationwide ahead of updated vaccine rollout

COVID-19 cases are rising in all 50 states, and doctors say some people remain at risk of serious illness.

Scripps News medical contributor Dr. Omer A. Awan said the average American is unlikely to develop severe disease, in part because of immunity from previous infections and vaccinations.

However, he noted that certain groups remain at higher risk, including older adults, people with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, heart or lung disease, and those with weakened immune systems. That includes people taking steroids or undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Awan said people at higher risk should consider getting vaccinated.

"What the evidence shows is that these vaccines are safe and effective," he said.

The new vaccine will target the XFG strain, which has been circulating in the United States.

"Previous vaccines do offer some protection, but they're not targeted towards the actual strain that's actually circulating right now," Awan said. "So to really get maximum protection from [the strain] that is circulating right now in the environment, it's recommended that you get the new [vaccine] that will be available in a couple weeks, hopefully."

Two antiviral drugs, Xocova and Paxlovid, are also options for some people concerned about COVID-19.

Xocova can be used after a person has been exposed to COVID-19. Awan said the medication can "significantly decrease" the risk of becoming infected.

Paxlovid is used to treat people who have COVID-19 and are at risk of developing severe illness.