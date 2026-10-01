Another Trump meme coin contest promises an ‘exclusive’ dinner with the president

The firm behind President Donald Trump’s meme coin is promoting yet another contest for investors to secure an invitation to “the most exclusive dinner in the world” — a sequel to the May 2025 gala that experts called a textbook pay-to-play scandal.

The meme coin’s website on Thursday offered “an evening with 3 Legends and President Donald J. Trump” at his private club in Washington, DC, for the top 185 holders of the $TRUMP coin. The top 29 purchasers of the crypto keepsake will be invited to a VIP reception “with YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT,” and the top four will receive an 18-karat Trump-branded gold watch.

The contest began Wednesday and runs through November 12, according to the site.

RELATED STORY | Trump launches '$TRUMP' meme coin days before his inauguration

At the same time, the site also states that “no attendees will be granted a private meet & greet with the President” and that “no gifts will be accepted.” The event is scheduled for November 22.

Early Thursday afternoon, the GetTrumpMemes.co site appeared to crash.

It’s the latest episode of Trump and his businesses seemingly profiting off his presidency. Financial disclosures have shown him raking in more than a billion dollars off his crypto ventures and making thousands of stock trades, including in companies that are directly affected by his policies. The White House has repeatedly said Trump is not involved in his investment accounts and that his portfolio “is independently managed by third-party financial institutions.”

And it’s not the first meme coin event the president has held. The top 220 holders of the $TRUMP meme coin were invited to a black-tie dinner at Trump’s golf club outside Washington, DC, in May 2025, with those in the room having contributed millions in investment in his crypto token. The 25 biggest investors also got access to a small VIP reception with the president.

The White House referred questions about the event to the hosts. The companies behind the event, CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight LLC, are affiliates of the Trump Organization, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has made more than $1 billion from his crypto portfolio, most of which he launched shortly before retaking office in January 2025. Investors in those products have been less fortunate: A report from the watchdog Public Citizen recently tallied investors had racked up $4.7 billion in paper losses on Trump crypto assets managed by the president’s adult sons.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | You can buy $1 coins with Trump's face and a gold finish from the US Mint

Memecoins are particularly risky investments because they have no intrinsic value and are prone to sudden collapses. The US Securities and Exchange Commission last year wrote that memecoins have a failure rate “exceeding 90% for new tokens.”

Trump launched his memecoin shortly before his inauguration in 2025. Its value initially surged to $70 but quickly fell. It currently trades around $2.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.