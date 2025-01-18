Trump launches '$TRUMP' meme coin days before his inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump announced the launch of a new meme coin — a type of cryptocurrency that generally has little to no value — just days before his inauguration.

In a post to his TruthSocial network on Friday, Trump wrote, "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!."

The post included a link to a website with instructions to purchase the coin. The website said 200 million "$TRUMP" coins will be available, but a total of one billion are planned during his time in the White House.

The website includes a disclaimer noting "$TRUMP" is “not intended to be, or the subject of” an investment opportunity and is “not political and has nothing to do with” any political campaign, political office or government agency.

According to Forbes, which cited CoinMarketCap, the value of the "$TRUMP" coin was $29 as of Saturday morning.

Trump has vowed to push pro-cryptocurrency policies as president even though he was once a crypto-skeptic.

