Trump to deliver inaugural address indoors due to forecasted cold temperatures

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will look a lot different than his outdoor ceremony in 2017.

Trump announced on Truth Social that he would deliver his inaugural address from inside the Capitol Rotunda due to a forecast of cold weather in Washington, D.C., on Monday. He said prayers and other speeches would also take place indoors.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country," Trump said. "I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours."

Temperatures in D.C. on Monday are expected to drop to the low 20s and teens.

Despite the weather, Trump is still encouraging supporters to participate in the historic event but suggests they do so from indoors.

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade," Trump said. "I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."

The presidential inauguration ceremony is typically held on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

The last president to be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda was Ronald Reagan in 1985.