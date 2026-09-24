Apple begins lease program for phones and other devices

Apple will now let you lease your iPhone just like a car.

The company is trying to entice more customers with leasing options for some phones, watches, computers and iPads. Its latest phone models can cost as much as $2,000.

Leases for phones will start at about $18 a month, but they could go as high as $100 a month for more expensive models.

In the end, leases will be slightly more expensive than purchasing a phone outright. You also won't have any trade-in value with a leased phone

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Apple introduced its iPhone Duo at the beginning of September. The foldable phone sports a 7.6-inch main display and features compatibility with Apple's Pencil stylus. It starts at $1,999. The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, announced the same day, start at $1,199 and $1,299.

Prices have crept higher thanks to a global shortage of memory chips that go into phones and other consumer electronics. An iPhone 18, for example, will cost about $100 more than it would have otherwise.

Preorders for new iPhones started September 12, with some models available starting on September 18. The iPhone Duo will begin selling on October 23.