Interactive: Apple could owe you money. Here's how to find out if you qualify

A $250 million settlement over Apple's delayed AI-powered Siri features is now accepting claims. Eligible owners of an iPhone 15 Pro or any iPhone 16 model could receive between $25 and $95. Claims can be filed at smartphoneaisettlement.com, and some users may also receive an email with instructions.

LegalShield attorney Eileen Spangrud says the process takes only five to ten minutes and is worth doing. Be cautious of copycat offers — Apple will not ask for your Social Security number or bank account number to send payment.