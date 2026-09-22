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Interactive: Apple could owe you money. Here's how to find out if you qualify

Own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16? You could get up to $95 from Apple's $250 million Siri settlement — and claims are NOW OPEN! (Scripps News)
Apple could owe you money. Here's how to find out if you qualify
This is a display of iPhone 16s in an Apple Store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 12, 2025.
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A $250 million settlement over Apple's delayed AI-powered Siri features is now accepting claims. Eligible owners of an iPhone 15 Pro or any iPhone 16 model could receive between $25 and $95. Claims can be filed at smartphoneaisettlement.com, and some users may also receive an email with instructions.

LegalShield attorney Eileen Spangrud says the process takes only five to ten minutes and is worth doing. Be cautious of copycat offers — Apple will not ask for your Social Security number or bank account number to send payment.

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