Taylor Swift announces new song 'Patient Zero,' her first since tying the knot

Taylor Swift announced Tuesday that she is releasing a new single later this week titled "Patient Zero."

Eagle-eyed fans noticed something was up when a mysterious countdown appeared on the pop superstar's website. Later, Swift's Instagram bio was updated on Tuesday to include zeros in the text: "And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u."

"I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single 'Patient Zero' will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours," the 36-year-old artist said in a post on Instagram alongside a photo.

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She also has three collector’s edition CDs with double-sided covers available to buy for 24 hours on her website or while supplies last. Each CD includes a standard, acoustic and piano version of the track.

The news of her latest song comes as Swift is set to receive the first-ever Artist Director Honors at the 2026 Video Music Awards this coming Sunday.

The award was created to recognize "groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling," a press release stated.

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Swift made her solo directorial debut with the video for her single "The Man" back in 2020. She won Best Direction at the VMAs that same year, and has since directed a list of other visuals for her music.

"Patient Zero" is her first new song since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.

It's been nearly a year since Swift's last album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” was released, but she also contributed a song to the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack in June.