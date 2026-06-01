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Taylor Swift to debut original song for Toy Story 5

The song, titled “I Knew It, I Knew You”, will arrive on streaming platforms on June 5.
Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert.
Lewis Joly/AP
Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert.
Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert.
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Taylor Swift has penned a new song for Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 5.

The song, titled “I Knew It, I Knew You”, will arrive on streaming platforms on June 5.

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Speculation began when billboards began to pop up across the country with Swift's initials surrounded by 13 cartoon clouds.

On Monday morning, a countdown clock appeared on Swift’s website, featuring a graphic of a ranch house and Toy Story's Jessie dancing on top of a barn, with a “TS” advertisement on a hillside.

Swift made the official announcement on her social media channels on Monday.

The track, which is co-written and co-produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff, can be pre-ordered on Swift's website.

This isn’t the first time Swift has made an appearance on the big screen. Last year, the singer’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, debuted with an AMC Theatres release party across 540 U.S. locations and select international cities.

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Toy Story 5 will be released in theaters on June 19.

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