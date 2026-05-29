'I was so nervous': Champion shares emotional journey to Scripps Spelling Bee win

It was a spelling bee that ended in spectacular, spell-off fashion. Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, was named the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.

In the moments after he held the championship trophy over his head for the first time, he felt a mix of emotions.

“I feel so, so, so happy, and just kind of relieved that this long, this long Bee is over because it's been really stressful for me,” said Parikh.

Parikh was a finalist in 2024, but he missed the national stage last year after missing a word during his school bee, something that almost made him give up spelling altogether.

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"At my school bee last year, it was, I was really dejected and just very upset. It didn't even sink in until the next day, and I had a really tough time, but I'm glad I was able to bounce back,” he said.

To get back in the swing, he’s been studying as much as five hours every day, as well as working with coaches. By the time he made it to the finals Thursday night, he was really feeling the pressure.

“I was so nervous for every word, but I just reminded myself that I needed to trust my instincts,” he said. But he said the moment he hears his word, the nerves melt away. “Once I get the word, I'm not really nervous anymore, because then it's all in my control. Before I get the word, it's just like, what word am I gonna get?”

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And even though he knew a spell-off was possible, he was not excited about it.

“I kind of accepted the fact that there was going to be a spell off, and I calmed my mind, I got some water earlier before the spell off, and I just tried to take it all in stride and do the best I could,” he said.

In just 90 seconds, Shrey spelled 32 words correctly, more than any previous spell-off winner.