5 dead, dozens hurt in bus crash on I-95 in Virginia

At least five people are dead and dozens more are injured after a bus struck six vehicles on Interstate 95 south in Stafford County, Virginia, early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone. A bus failed to slow for traffic and struck six vehicles," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "There are five fatalities in the vehicles struck by the bus. Thirty-four patients have been reportedly transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries."

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The crash occurred at about 2:35 a.m. at the 146-mile marker, near the 610-Garrisonville exit, police said.

All southbound traffic continues to detour at exit 148 (Quantico) to Rt. 1 SB and can re-enter I-95 SB at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville), accoridng to VDOT. Southbound delays start at mile marker 154, before exit 152 (Dumfries) in Prince William.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

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