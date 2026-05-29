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5 dead, dozens hurt in bus crash on I-95 in Virginia

A bus crashed into six vehicles on I-95 in Stafford County, killing five and injuring 34, as traffic slowed for a work zone early Friday morning.
Fatal Crash-Virginia
Virginia State Police via AP
This photo, provided by the Virginia State Police, shows the scene of a fatal accident involving a passenger bus on Interstate 95 in near Quantico, Va., on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Virginia State Police via AP)
Fatal Crash-Virginia
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At least five people are dead and dozens more are injured after a bus struck six vehicles on Interstate 95 south in Stafford County, Virginia, early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone. A bus failed to slow for traffic and struck six vehicles," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "There are five fatalities in the vehicles struck by the bus. Thirty-four patients have been reportedly transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries."

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The crash occurred at about 2:35 a.m. at the 146-mile marker, near the 610-Garrisonville exit, police said.

All southbound traffic continues to detour at exit 148 (Quantico) to Rt. 1 SB and can re-enter I-95 SB at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville), accoridng to VDOT. Southbound delays start at mile marker 154, before exit 152 (Dumfries) in Prince William.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

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