Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married in Madison Square Garden ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married. Swift's publicist confirmed the marriage took place Friday evening inside Madison Square Garden at a star-packed ceremony.

The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, instead opting for Swift's brother to serve as her man of honor and Kelce's brother Jason serving as his best man.

The wedding between the superstar singer and football player took place as fans and spectators gathered outside MSG in the blistering heat, eager to be part of the occasion, even though the event was almost entirely hidden away from the public.

Very few details were disclosed in the buildup to the wedding weekend. Yet a permit obtained by The Associated Press this week and other sources helped confirm that the high-profile event would indeed take place at MSG over the July Fourth weekend, packed with its own set of festivities amid a massive heatwave.

The long anticipated union of sports and song brought hype to new heights at a venue made more for historic NBA games and bucket-list concerts.

Singer Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, and model Karlie Kloss were among those who arrived. Running back Kareem Hunt was among Kelce's Chiefs teammates in attendance. Seattle Seahawks receiver and recent Super Bowl champ Cooper Kupp, New York Giants receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL announcer Joe Buck and Jenny Han, author of the "The Summer I Turned Pretty" series, also entered the arena.

In a culture obsessed with famous couplings it may be the apex celebrity wedding, with perhaps only royal unions getting more attention. Holding such a ceremony in a huge, iconic space that sits at the center of the U.S. media universe while keeping all the details secret made for a surreal scene, but it was a mix of hype and hush that is not out of character for Swift.

An Associated Press camera outside the arena showed a long line of black SUVs dropping off wedding-goers in tuxedos and evening gowns, surrounded by New Yorkers in shorts and Swifties amassing for the occasion.

MORE TAYLOR NEWS | Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate wedding Friday at Madison Square Garden

Celebrities, athletes and friends were posting on social media about getting ready or about to leave for a black-tie event, including Brandon Borders, producer of the New Heights podcast starring Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce; Beau Allen, retired defensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles; and Jessica Chastain.

There was a notable lack of social media posts from guests once they had entered the arena, after reports that phones would not be allowed.

A city permit obtained by the AP shows that the ceremony and its celebration could last until 4 a.m. Guests appeared as though they were coming to a big awards show, but their arrivals were obscured by tents and gazebos. There is a decent chance of rain hitting the area before the night is over.

Weddings have been a constant subject in Swift's songs since she was a teenager, and her actually walking the aisle for the first time at age 36 adds to the drama. It would also be a first marriage for the 36-year-old three-time Super Bowl champ Kelce, who could have been one of the jock characters in Swift's early hits.

Outside the arena, some frazzled tourists joked that it was a bad weekend to visit as they navigated strict road and sidewalk closures, but others appeared happy to sneak a peak at the spectacle. Police cut off most access where guests were being dropped off, but a few patrons gathered in nearby businesses and peered out windows.

Diana Warshavsky, who lives in New York, decided to head over to MSG on Friday to celebrate Swift and Kelce's wedding with fellow Swifties and "send her good vibes."

"We're relatively the same age, I'm a year older than her and I just got married this year as well," Warshavsky said. "I'm just so happy for her."

The relationship of the pop star and the football player has continued to thrill and fascinate millions around the world — particularly the Swifties, the pop star's enormous and ardent fan base — ever since the pair first started dating in 2023.

The weekend is jam-packed even by New York's standards. The city is celebrating the nation's 250th birthday, a parade of dozens of tall ships will sail the Hudson River, and a World Cup game is scheduled in New Jersey.

Earlier this week, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to 20 local and national charities across the U.S. Many of the organizations were located in areas where the couple has deep ties, including Nashville, Tennessee; Los Angeles; Kansas City, Missouri; and New York.