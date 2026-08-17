See the cover reveals of Sarah J. Maas' upcoming novels in the 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' series

Fans of the wildly popular "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series, better known as "ACOTAR," now have the titles and covers of the upcoming sixth and seventh novels from author Sarah J. Maas.

Maas posted the cover images on her Instagram on Monday morning.

The sixth novel in the romantasy series is titled "A Court of Splintered Harmony," set to release on Oct. 27 of this year.

The Instagram caption states, "What was broken will be remade."

Book 7 is titled "A Court of Forgotten Melody," with a release date of Jan. 12, 2027. The caption for that cover is "What was lost will be reclaimed."

Fans have been yearning for new novels in the series since 2021, when Book 5, "A Court of Silver Flames," was released. In the meantime, Maas has focused on publishing new novels in her "Crescent City" series.

During an appearance on the podcast "Call Her Daddy," Maas announced she was publishing not one but two new novels for ACOTAR.

The series takes place in the fictional faerie realm called "Prythian," following dynamic relationships, continental conflicts and complicated family histories.

ACOTAR fans have long speculated about who the characters will be at the center of Maas' new novels in the series, and perhaps these titles and covers provide more hints.