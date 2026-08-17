Hayden Panettiere, ‘Nashville’ and ‘Heroes’ actress, dies at 36, her father confirms

Actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in “Nashville” and “Heroes,” has died, her representative confirmed to ABC News.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her father, Skip Panettiere, said in a statement provided to ABC News.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Panettiere has more than 70 acting credits to her name, including for “Bring It On: All or Nothing” and “Scream 4.”

The 36-year-old had one daughter with former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, to whom she was previously engaged.