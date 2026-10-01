Trump prepares for a monthlong campaign tour ahead of midterms

President Trump is getting ready to hit the campaign trail, putting himself at the center of the Republican Party's final push before the midterms. He says he plans to spend the next 32 days crisscrossing the country, including stops in Texas and Ohio over the week.

But the strategy also comes with a test, because some Republican candidates say they want the president's help, while others don't.

Despite the president's approval ratings sinking to near historic lows ahead of Election Day in November, he has maintained of Republican candidates around the country, “They all want me to go” and help out in their races.

He said he’d be launching a 32-day blitz to the midterm elections that would begin on Thursday with a trip to Texas.

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Trump added that he’d also be going to Ohio and “all different places.”

All of Trump’s planned stops haven’t yet been made public, but he is set to visit Alabama on Friday and Nebraska on Monday.

Some top Republican elected officials and candidates have begun to distance themselves from Trump, calling for an end to the war in Iran or softening of his immigration policies. But the president believes the best way he can help the GOP is personally rallying his “Make America Great Again” base in different areas.

The president has encouraged Republican candidates to support his agenda, and the administration continues to point to policy wins like Trump Rx and Trump accounts.

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But economic concerns are weighing heavy on voters, including continued pain at the pump and skidding consumer confidence.

Consumer sentiment fell to 48.1 in September, according to the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers, down from 51.7 in August. This is the lowest reading in four months, and is down 15% from January 2026.