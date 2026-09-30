Interactive: Your car may be feeding data to Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft

Researchers from Northeastern University, working with Consumer Reports, tested 21 vehicles and 30 companion apps and found widespread data sharing with third parties. Of those apps, 28 sent data to at least one outside advertising or analytics company, while seven shared personally identifiable information such as names, vehicle identification numbers, or precise locations.

Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft were among the recipients of driver data. The Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer, Lucid Air and both Tesla models tested sent data to the most outside firms. As one co-author put it, buyers cannot currently purchase a new car that does not track them.