Dennis Haskins, who played Principal Belding on ‘Saved by the Bell,’ dies at 75

Dennis Haskins, who was best known for portraying Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell (1989-1993), has died at age 75, multiple outlets reported early Tuesday, citing Haskins' agent.

A cause of Haskins' death was not revealed.

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“It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more,” Haskins' agent Jay Schachter told the Hollywood Reporter. “He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”

Haskins' character Belding was famous for his catchphrase, "Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?"

He reprised his role as Belding on Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000). He also took on roles in The Dukes of Hazzard, Magnum, P.I., and The Twilight Zone.

He remained a beloved figure for years on the convention circuit, and appearing at events throughout the country.