Lawmakers demand answers from ICE as they investigate fatal Maine shooting

Democrats on the Committee on Homeland Security held a hearing in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday, following a recent fatal encounter with ICE.

Lawmakers are trying to get answers after a Colombian man, Johann Sebastian Duran Guerrero, was shot and killed in an encounter with ICE agents in July.

According to the Associated Press, this is at least the 9th time that someone has died after an encounter with ICE agents since President Trump took office for a second term.

Monday's hearing was meant to gather testimony to return to Washington. Democrats are hoping that witness testimony will convince Republicans to support changes that could hold ICE agents accountable.

Among the witnesses Monday was Maine's Governor Janet Mills.

“Today, I call on congress to rein in ICE,” Mills said during her testimony. “Before more families are robbed of a loved one, this violence has to end.”

Mills wants ICE to require their agents to show their faces while working. She also wants ICE to require the agents to identify themselves and wear body cameras.

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Guerrero's parents traveled from Colombia to Maine after their son was killed. Guerrero's father testified on Monday, saying that Guerrero's three-year-old daughter is now asking why her father isn't coming home from work.