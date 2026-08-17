Luigi Mangione's state murder trial postponed amid double jeopardy challenge

Luigi Mangione's state murder trial has been postponed just days after he pleaded guilty to federal charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The trial had been scheduled to begin in September, but it has been postponed as the court considers Mangione's request to dismiss the state case on double jeopardy grounds. Both sides are expected to respond to motions in October ahead of a December hearing, when a judge could decide whether the state trial can move forward.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal charges in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

On Friday in federal court, Mangione admitted to stalking and killing Thompson in 2024. In a statement to the court, Mangione expressed frustration with the U.S. health care system after suffering from severe back pain for years. He said those frustrations prompted him to research UnitedHealth Group's annual investor conference and pose as an investor to gain access to the event.

Mangione said he followed Thompson as he walked to a Midtown Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealth Group was holding the conference and fatally shot him.

Mangione faces life in federal prison.