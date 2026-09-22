Interactive: A new mRNA flu shot is here, but is it right for you?

A new mRNA flu vaccine called Mfluziva, made by Moderna, has been cleared by the FDA for adults 50 and older and is already reaching pharmacies. A late-stage clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine found it 27% more effective than a standard flu shot. Like the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, Mfluziva instructs cells to produce a harmless flu protein, prompting an immune response.

One major advantage is speed — traditional flu vaccines take six to eight months to produce, while mRNA vaccines can be made in roughly two to three months. Side effects are mild to moderate and typically last two to three days. The CDC still preferentially recommends other vaccines for adults 65 and older.