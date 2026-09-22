Looksmaxxing celebrity Clavicular charged with rape in Massachusetts

Clavicular, the controversial “looksmaxxing” livestreamer, has been charged with rape in Massachusetts.

The infamous internet personality, whose real name is Braden Peters, was also charged in the criminal complaint, filed earlier this month in Orleans, Massachusetts, district court, with drugging a person for sexual intercourse and procuring alcohol for an underage person.

The new charges are related to allegations in a civil suit filed in Florida that accused Peters of sexual battery from the same incident. Though her name is redacted from the Massachusetts case, a source with knowledge of the charges confirmed that the same accuser is involved in both cases.

Aleksandra Mendoza, an influencer who also goes by the name Alorah Ziva, reported the alleged rape in June. She told Chatham, Massachusetts, police that in May 2025, when she was 17, Peters encouraged her to drink alcohol while she was visiting his family’s home on Cape Cod.

She alleges that Peters initiated sex with her the night of her visit when she was too intoxicated to consent, then again the following morning, according to the Chatham police’s probable cause statement.

The Florida civil suit, which was amended in June to include a count of sexual battery, also accuses Peters of battery, infliction of emotional distress and fraud. His attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the emotional distress, fraud and unauthorized use of name and likeness claims. His attorneys also requested to sever the sexual battery claim, or consider it separately from the other claims. Those requests will be heard later this month.

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Online, Peters is an outrageous character who encourages viewers of his popular livestreams on Kick and Twitch to better their physical appearance to attract women and improve their career prospects.

He claims to have hit himself in the face with a hammer repeatedly to make his bones appear sharper and to have used illicit drugs to stay thin. He also frequently makes sexual comments toward the young women who appear in his videos.

Owing to the nature of Peters’s performance as Clavicular, some of the allegations in the criminal complaint and the civil lawsuit happened on his video streams. When Mendoza went to Peters’ family’s house in Chatham, she told police, she joined him in his bedroom, where he was livestreaming. She told police she “felt she was peer-pressured to consume” vodka and became intoxicated; after the livestream ended, she told Chatham police in the criminal complaint, they had sex without her verbal consent.

In November of last year, six months after the alleged assault, the Florida suit claims, Mendoza saw Peters again in Miami and joined him on another livestream, during which he allegedly injected her with Aqualyx, a fat-dissolving substance that isn’t FDA-approved.

She was underage at the time and couldn’t give “valid consent” to the injection, the suit claims. The suit also accuses him of using her name and likeness to monetize his livestreams.

Chatham police attempted to contact Peters twice about the case but never reached him, according to a police report. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on October 14 in the Massachusetts case, and Mendoza’s counsel in the Florida case indicated they plan to take his deposition in October.

In a series of posts to X, Clavicular accused Mendoza of trying to get his attention or seeking money through filing the lawsuits. Peters’ representatives said in a statement that Mendoza “knew what was happening with the injections” and went to the police because Peters wouldn’t pay her.

His Massachusetts attorneys aren’t listed in court records. Mendoza’s Florida attorneys didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment.

Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County officials put Peters on a six-month probation after he was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, to which he had pleaded not guilty. (Given that he was also ordered to take a Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission training, the case is likely connected to an incident in March when Peters was filmed repeatedly firing a handgun at an alligator on a boat tour in a Florida swamp.)

He was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor battery charge the same month, related to a fight that allegedly occurred at an Airbnb he was renting, but that case was dismissed last month.

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