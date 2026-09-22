Trump admin cancels Obamacare coverage for 760,000, citing improper signups

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it is canceling 315,000 "unauthorized enrollments" in the federal health insurance marketplace, affecting more than 760,000 people.

“We are shutting down unauthorized Marketplace enrollments and returning approximately $2.2 billion in taxpayer-funded subsidies,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

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CMS said it will continue working with insurance companies to identify and investigate potentially unauthorized enrollments, cancel those confirmed to be unauthorized and recover associated federal subsidies.

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The agency is also increasing enforcement against agents and brokers who violate marketplace rules. Since January, CMS said it has issued termination notices to more than 200 agents and brokers. This summer, it said it issued another 569 notices of intent to terminate to agents and brokers who submitted 2026 applications without key information, including Social Security numbers.

The agency said in response to these actions, it is temporarily suspending new registrations for the 2027 plan year for agents and brokers who do not have an active 2026 exchange agreement.

