Feeling nostalgic? It may be influencing what you buy

A growing majority of consumers say nostalgia influences their purchasing decisions.

According to research from CivicScience, 68% of U.S. adults say nostalgia factors into their purchases at least "a little."

The share of consumers who say nostalgia has a major influence on their buying decisions has risen to 40%, up from 17% in 2023.

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Among specific nostalgia triggers, music was the clear favorite.

It ranked well ahead of other triggers, such as visiting places from the past and watching old videos or movies.

Researchers also found that nearly half of consumers influenced by nostalgia are more open to trying newly launched brands.

The findings suggest that while consumers enjoy reflecting on the past, it doesn't mean they're resistant to new products.

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"Emerging players can strategically use comforting, nostalgic branding as a lower-friction gateway to capture these highly active, brand-open spenders," CivicScience reported.

Researchers added that brands able to tap into familiar feelings and memories could see significant benefits.