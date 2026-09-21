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Interactive: What does diesel's record price mean for you?

Diesel prices are displayed at a gas station Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Carlsbad, Calif.
Gregory Bull/AP Photo
Diesel prices are displayed at a gas station Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Carlsbad, Calif.
Diesel prices are displayed at a gas station Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Carlsbad, Calif.
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Diesel prices in the United States have hit a record national average of $6.51 per gallon, rising 3.9% from July to August alone and more than 73% since the Iran war began. Because diesel-powered trucks move food and goods nationwide — and also fuel farm and construction equipment — the impact extends well beyond the trucking industry.

President Trump has attributed the record prices partly to Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries disrupting global diesel supplies, though the Iran war is also affecting fuel markets. A San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank report found that rising gas prices push household inflation expectations higher, while falling prices have relatively little effect.

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