Experts share tips for making car seats safer for kids

The last thing any parent wants to worry about is whether a car seat will protect their kids in the event of a crash.

When car seats are installed or used incorrectly, the chances of them protecting a child in the event of a crash are far less likely.

For Passenger Safety Week this week, experts are speaking out about dangerous car seats and mistakes that parents make, to help make kids safer.

"A lot of people have the chest clip too loose. For the fit of the harness, you want it to be tight enough to where you cannot pinch any slack at the shoulders," said child passenger safety technician Sarah Knudsen. "For the chest clip height, you want it to be right at their armpit level. The reason for that is you want the chest clip to be right on their sternum instead of close to their belly, where all of their internal organs are."

Another common issue with car seat safety is moving kids up to booster seats too soon or letting them use the car's standard seat belts when they still need a booster.

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The NTSB says in 2020, there were some 63,000 injuries and 607 deaths among children who were involved in motor vehicle crashes. About 1/3 of the children affected weren't properly restrained when the crash took place.

If you're a parent who's unsure if you installed your car seat properly, you can visit the National Transportation Safety Board's website for resources and help.