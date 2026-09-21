Study finds chronic stress may be quietly reshaping your heart

Chronic stress in everyday life could be leaving a lasting mark on your heart.

That's according to a study led by researchers at the MRC Laboratory of Medical Sciences (LMS) and Imperial College London.

Researchers found that chronic inflammation may contribute to harmful changes in the heart's structure. Chronic inflammation is often associated with lifestyle and socioeconomic factors, meaning some people may face a higher risk based on their environment and circumstances.

"But while tackling health inequalities remains an issue, there are things that we can do about inflammation, including reducing risk factors like smoking and obesity," said Professor Declan O'Regan.

Researchers explained that chronic inflammation occurs when the immune system remains mildly activated for long periods instead of switching off after an immediate threat has passed.

The study found that participants with the highest inflammation levels, those in the top 20%, had a 43% greater risk of heart attack and stroke than those with the lowest levels.

"The surprising thing was how much social factors and mental health are linked to inflammation and damage to the heart -- as well as more well-known risk factors like smoking and inactivity," said Professor O'Regan. "There was also a strong genetic factor, with some people being naturally more resilient or susceptible to the inflammatory damage that comes from different lifestyles."

Researchers emphasized that these findings do not mean heart disease is inevitable.

"These findings reinforce the importance of tackling the causes of inflammation and poor cardiovascular health, while also supporting people to make lifestyle changes that can help protect their hearts," added O'Regan.