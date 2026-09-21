Interactive: Even with insurance, a medical emergency could wreck your finances

A JG Wentworth survey reveals that unexpected medical bills are pushing many Americans to a financial breaking point, pegged on average at $4,354. About 3.4% of respondents lack health insurance entirely, and even a bill as small as $600 was enough to cause serious hardship for some.

The strain extends to those with coverage: nearly 95% of insured respondents said a medical emergency could still leave them in debt. A striking 92% said they had delayed or skipped care due to cost, and among those managing long-term conditions, nearly one in three reported their health worsened because they couldn't afford medication.