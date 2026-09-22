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Gluten-free flour and pizza mix recalled over hidden wheat risk

Recalled all purpose flour and baking mixes
GF Blends/FDA
Recalled all purpose flour and baking mixes
Recalled all purpose flour and baking mixes
Posted

Gluten-free flour, bread mix and pizza mix products have been recalled due to the potential presence of undeclared wheat gluten.

GF Blends is recalling Truly AIP All Purpose Flour and Bread Mix and EAT G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R. Flat Bread Pizza Mix. The company says people with celiac disease or severe gluten intolerance could experience adverse health effects or allergic reactions if they consume the products.

The recalled products were sold nationwide through EatGangster.com, TrulyAIP.com and Amazon to retail and online customers.

A full list of affected products can be found below.

Brand

Product

Lot Number

Best-By Dates

Truly AIP
All Purpose Flour 15.3 oz
260225
2-25-28
Truly AIP
All Purpose Flour 15.3 oz
260610
6-10-28
Truly AIP
Bread Mix 14 oz
260417
4-17-28
Truly AIP
Bread Mix 14 oz
260617
12-17-27
EAT G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R
Flat Bread Pizza Mix 163 g & 3.98 lb
260327
9-27-27 & 7-27-27
EAT G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R
Flat Bread Pizza Mix 163
260803
2-03-28

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled products should discard it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No adverse health effects have been reported as of the recall announcement.

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