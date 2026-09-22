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Interactive: Workers brace for biggest health insurance cost spike since 2003

Trumps Check and Balances
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Supporters of the Affordable Care Act hold up signs as the opinion for health care is reported outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, June 25, 2015.
Trumps Check and Balances
Workers should brace for biggest health insurance cost jump in decades
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Employers are preparing for a sharp rise in healthcare costs, with a Marsh consulting survey finding they expect health benefit expenses to climb 8.2% per employee in 2027 — the steepest projected increase since 2003. Without plan changes, costs could surge as high as 11%.

Small businesses face a particularly difficult burden. Brad Close of the National Federation of Independent Business warns that even one seriously ill worker can threaten a small company's ability to keep offering coverage at all. Benefits strategist Jennifer Schaefer notes larger employers can self-insure in ways smaller ones simply cannot, widening the gap further.

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