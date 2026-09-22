Interactive: Workers brace for biggest health insurance cost spike since 2003

Employers are preparing for a sharp rise in healthcare costs, with a Marsh consulting survey finding they expect health benefit expenses to climb 8.2% per employee in 2027 — the steepest projected increase since 2003. Without plan changes, costs could surge as high as 11%.

Small businesses face a particularly difficult burden. Brad Close of the National Federation of Independent Business warns that even one seriously ill worker can threaten a small company's ability to keep offering coverage at all. Benefits strategist Jennifer Schaefer notes larger employers can self-insure in ways smaller ones simply cannot, widening the gap further.