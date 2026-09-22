Despite AI boom, consumers remain wary of using it to shop

Heading into a major shopping season, you might expect consumers to be leaning on artificial intelligence.

The reality is more complicated.

A recent survey found that many customers still have concerns about the technology. Just 43% of consumers said they believe AI will make holiday shopping easier, down from 48% last year.

The study found that while consumers remain cautious, four in five say they trust AI assistants when it comes to tracking orders and providing shipping updates.

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In recent months, shoppers have increasingly turned to AI for help deciding what to cook and buy.

The Southeast Produce Council surveyed 1,500 consumers to examine how people use AI for recipes, meal planning, grocery lists, nutrition and budgeting.

Researchers found that 82% of produce consumers regularly use at least one type of AI tool.

For many consumers, the biggest concern remains privacy.

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Questions surrounding privacy and control over artificial intelligence have fueled ongoing debate in recent weeks, particularly after some researchers warned that advanced AI systems could pose significant risks if not properly regulated.