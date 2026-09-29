Interactive: Looking for a new car? Delayed 2027 models could mean discounts

Shoppers visiting car dealerships this fall may notice a shortage of 2027 model-year vehicles. According to CarGurus' August Intelligence Report, next-generation models made up only about 12% of new vehicle inventory at the end of August — well below the 22% to 25% range seen in recent years. Kevin Roberts of CarGurus says the slowdown stems from some automakers extending their 2026 model year, while others — like GMC and Chevrolet — are preparing major launches of next-generation trucks not expected at dealerships until later in 2026.