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Interactive: Looking for a new car? Delayed 2027 models could mean discounts

Unsold 2026 Outlander utility vehicles sit at a Mitsubishi dealership Monday, July 27, 2026, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
David Zalubowski/AP Photo
Unsold 2026 Outlander utility vehicles sit at a Mitsubishi dealership Monday, July 27, 2026, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Unsold 2026 Outlander utility vehicles sit at a Mitsubishi dealership Monday, July 27, 2026, in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
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Shoppers visiting car dealerships this fall may notice a shortage of 2027 model-year vehicles. According to CarGurus' August Intelligence Report, next-generation models made up only about 12% of new vehicle inventory at the end of August — well below the 22% to 25% range seen in recent years. Kevin Roberts of CarGurus says the slowdown stems from some automakers extending their 2026 model year, while others — like GMC and Chevrolet — are preparing major launches of next-generation trucks not expected at dealerships until later in 2026.

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