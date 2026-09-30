Remember green ketchup? Black ranch is the latest colorful condiment

If you're looking to take your Halloween snacks to the next level, Hidden Valley has introduced a special ranch dressing just in time for the spooky season.

The company's first-ever seasonal release has the same flavor as its original ranch but comes with a spooky black twist. The limited-edition dressing gets its bold color from fruit juice and cocoa. Hidden Valley says the product is gluten-free and contains no artificial flavors.

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"Spooky Ranch takes everything fans love about Original Ranch and adds a little Halloween magic," said Stacy Stokes, Vice President of Marketing, Hidden Valley Ranch. "With a haunting hue and glow-in-the-dark packaging, this twist on the flavor you love is the perfect way to bring some frightful fun to your favorite costume parties and fall festivities this Halloween season."

The release is also bringing back memories of another colorful condiment fad from the early 2000s.

That product was Heinz EZ Squirt, a line of brightly colored ketchups available in green, purple, blue, pink, teal and orange. The product gained popularity after a promotional tie-in with the movie Shrek.

Spooky Ranch is available exclusively at Walmart for about $3.97.