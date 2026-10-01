Interactive: Your child may already have a Trump Account. See who qualifies for $1,000

The Treasury Department has dropped the sign-up requirement for Trump Accounts, automatically enrolling more than 60 million children under 18 in the federal investment program. About 73 million children are eligible overall, but only roughly 7 million had signed up before the rule change.

Created by the One Big Beautiful Bill, the program deposits $1,000 into accounts for children born between 2025 and 2028. Parents must still claim the account to manage it and accept contributions. Funds cannot be withdrawn until the calendar year the child turns 18.