Atlantic sees no hurricanes during September for the first time since 1994

For the first time in more than 30 years, not a single hurricane formed in the Atlantic Ocean during the month of September.

The month is usually prime time for Atlantic hurricane season. On average, the warmer ocean waters fuel two to three hurricanes during September.

There were a few tropical systems that formed, but none developed into hurricanes in the basin.

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According to records dating back to 1950, only three other Septembers have passed without an Atlantic hurricane: 1994, 1972 and 1962.

Meteorologists say the unusually quiet month is the latest sign of a powerful El Niño pattern, which is expected to become one of the strongest on record.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Ocean is seeing a busier-than-average hurricane season.

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