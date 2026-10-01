More than 4 million Walmart-sold grill brushes recalled due to ingestion hazard

Walmart has recalled more than 4.4 million expert grill brushes due to an ingestion hazard.

According to safety officials, the small metal wire bristles can detach and stick to the grill or food, which poses an ingestion hazard. There is also a risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

The following model numbers are included in this recall, you can also see images here.

Model No. Brush Description Distribution Dates EX5607031616002 Expert Grill 16-inch Steel Fiber Scrub Brush and Scraper for Grills January 2025-August 2026 EX5607031616003 Expert Grill Handheld Steel Fiber Scrub Brush with Ergonomic Handle for Grill Cleaning January 2025-August 2026 XG1310700206 Expert Grill 21” 3-head Grill Brush with Stainless Steel Bristles and Soft-Grip Handle January 2022 to August 2026 XG1136178597003 Expert Grill Long Handle Grill Brush with Scraper, 17.7” January 2021 to August 2026 XG1410700124 Expert Grill Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Tools Set, 10 Pieces Stainless Steel Grill Kit December 2023 to August 2026

The brushes were sold at Walmart and Walmart.com from January 2021 to August 2026.

If you own one of these, you should stop using it immediately and contact Walmart for a full refund or a credit. You will be asked to return their recalled brushes to Walmart or discard them.