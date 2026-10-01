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Interactive: The jobs employers can't fill and the suprising salaries they offer

As industries from aviation to construction struggle with worker shortages, more young people are turning to skilled trades as an alternative to a four-year degree.
Skilled trades face worker shortage as industries recruit the next generation
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After trying college, Otavius Jackson followed an Instagram ad his mother spotted — and found his calling in aviation maintenance. Now at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance and nearing graduation, he says his math skills make the field a natural fit. His story reflects a broader national trend: employers across construction, electrical work and aviation are struggling to find enough trained workers as retirements accelerate and major projects expand.

A McKinsey & Company report projects a shortage of roughly 60,000 aviation technicians by 2029. The construction sector faces similar pressure, with the National Association of Home Builders estimating a need for 2.2 million new workers over the next three years. Skilled trades jobs can pay $60,000 to over $90,000 annually, according to Technicians of America.

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