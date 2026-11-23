Ukraine sank a Russian warship docked in Libya and disabled a cargo vessel off the North African country’s coast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday, in Kyiv’s latest attack on Russian assets far from the front lines.

The warship — identified as the 344-foot navy corvette Merkury — was attacked with seven maritime drones, sinking the ship and destroying a combat helicopter on board, Zelensky said in a post to Telegram.

Dramatic footage Zelensky released showed Ukrainian sea drones speeding toward the ship –– one of the newest ships in Russia’s fleet — which erupted into a giant ball of flames in the dock in Benghazi in eastern Libya. Photos taken by satellite imagery company Vantor showed the vessel submerged following the attack.

Ukraine’s second target was the MV Angara cargo ship, which Zelensky said was being used by Russia to transport weapons.

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The drone boats were “transported to the designated location and launched from a so-called ‘mothership,’” Ukraine’s intelligence agency said.

Russia said it had “taken note” of Zelensky’s statement about the attacks, which came hours after a suspected Ukrainian drone hit a Russian cargo ship about 2,000 miles away in the Baltic Sea.

“Our Defense Ministry is handling this,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday. “Any information — should it be deemed necessary to release any — will be provided through the Defense Ministry.”

Peskov called the Baltic Sea attack “very dangerous” and said it represents “an escalation of tension in the region.”

The Ukrainian strikes were launched days after a historic summit involving US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping failed to make any progress toward ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The 1,800-ton Merkury was in Benghazi to refuel under a maritime cooperation agreement before it intended to return to Russia, according to Libya’s Government of National Stability (GNS).

It incorporates some of Moscow’s latest shipbuilding technology, including radio absorption materials and a hull and superstructure designed to decrease its radar signature, Russian state media TASS reported when the ship joined the fleet in May 2023.

Oil-rich and war-torn Libya is ruled by two governments: the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) in the west, based in Tripoli, and the GNS in the east.

The GNS, which controls eastern Libya, said it has launched a joint investigation with Russia into the incident. It said it is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine war and would not allow its territory to be turned into an “arena for settling scores.”

Meanwhile, the GNU said in a statement it condemned the attack and called on the Ukrainian authorities to provide “official clarification regarding the nature and scope of the announced operations.”

War spills into Africa

CNN has previously reported on Ukraine’s presence in Libya, Mali, Chad, Niger, Sudan and Burkina Faso as it tries to counter Russia’s growing influence in Africa, particularly the mineral-rich, coup-prone Sahel region.

One Ukrainian naval drone operator deployed in Libya told CNN earlier this year his unit was using a military base in Misrata, a city east of Tripoli, as a launchpad to attack Russia’s shadow fleet in the Mediterranean in exchange for training local forces.

Asked about the weekend attacks on Monday, the operator told CNN: “We are doing what we can. And we can (do) a lot.” The attacks took a lot of time to plan but were “not that difficult” to execute, the operator said.

“It was a good day,” the operator added.

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As the Merkury erupted in flames Sunday, a cross-border firefighting operation was underway roughly 2,000 miles away in the Baltic Sea, where one day earlier a Russian cargo ship was struck by suspected Ukrainian drones, according to the Finnish military.

Emergency services from Finland, Russia and Estonia were working to put out a blaze on the Sparta II, in a rare instance of cooperation between Russia and the NATO members and steadfast Ukrainian allies.

The Merkury joins some 40 other Russian naval vessels lost in the war, most notable among those the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet, sunk by a Ukrainian missile attack in April 2022.

Naval analyst Carl Schuster told CNN that protecting ships in foreign ports is difficult for any navy.

“When a warship is in a foreign port, the host country is responsible for the ship’s physical security and protection,” he said.

A foreign vessel must be absolutely certain it is under attack before it can engage an enemy in port, and Libyan security is circumspect, Schuster said.

Ukraine has a large merchant fleet that can “provide a lot of seemingly innocent launch platforms” for attacks like the one in Benghazi, he added.

“We are looking at a new era of maritime unconventional warfare,” Schuster said.

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