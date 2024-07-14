1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Scripps News Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Maine Shooting
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
Latest Videos
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Download Our App
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
U.S. News
Crime
Education
Housing
Weather
Entertainment
America Votes
Life
Recalls
Travel
Money
Good News
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Early Rush
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
The Race Weekend
Scripps News Weekend
Weekend Debrief
Scripps News Reports
In Real Life
Scripps News Showcase
ScrippsTech
Good To Know
Xploration: Animal Science
Documentaries
Latest Videos
Quick links...
U.S. News
America Votes
Life
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Documentaries
Latest Videos
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Europe
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final
AP via Scripps News
World
NATO pursues 'irreversible' path toward Ukrainian membership
Scripps News Staff
World
NATO's summit outlines plans to increase aid to Ukraine
Jason Bellini
Russia Revolt
Kyiv resident recalls witnessing children's hospital bombing
Scripps News Staff
Europe
Man suspected of killing family of BBC radio commentator found, police say
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Russian missiles hit a children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital
AP via Scripps News
Europe
France's left-wing parties projected to win most seats in elections
Scripps News Staff
Europe
King Charles III officially elevates UK's Labour Party leader to prime minister
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Exit poll suggests Labour Party headed for a huge majority in Britain’s election
AP via Scripps News
World
30 passengers injured after Air Europa flight hits 'strong turbulence'
Taylor O'Bier
Social Media
European Union accuses Meta of breaking digital rules with paid ad-free option
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Denys, the orphaned Ukrainian teen who escaped Russia, is beginning a new life
Jason Bellini
Royalty
Princess Anne suffers concussion after 'incident,' Royal Family says
Scripps News Staff
Sports
US Olympic and other teams will bring their own AC units to Paris
AP via Scripps News
Royalty
Taylor Swift poses for royal selfie with Prince William and kids at London show
Scripps News Staff
Europe
American tourist found dead on small Greek island, 3 others missing
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Nations agree Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' must be basis for peace talks
Haley Bull
Royalty
Princess Kate returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Pope Francis becomes first pontiff to address a G7 summit, raises alarm about AI
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Princess Kate opens up about cancer journey as she prepares to attend parade
Scripps News Staff
Europe
G7 leaders tackle the issue of migration on second day of their summit in Italy
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Putin pledges a cease-fire if Ukraine withdraws forces, drops NATO bid
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Ukraine will be at the forefront of global summits in Europe
Joe St. George
Europe
G7 summit opens with deal to use Russian assets for Ukraine
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Airbus A320 heavily damaged by mid-air hail storm prior to landing in Austria
Justin Boggs
Europe
Biden delivers remarks in Normandy on 80th anniversary of D-Day invasion
Scripps News Staff
US History
Last WWII vets converge on Normandy, remembering D-Day and fallen friends
Dan Grossman
The President
Biden lands in France to commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day invasion
Scripps News Staff
Europe
Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate's 2007 murder
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Person killed after being sucked into plane engine at Amsterdam airport
Justin Boggs
Europe
Palestinian PM visits Spain after 3 countries recognize Palestinian state
AP via Scripps News
Europe
12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Prime minister calls for elections on July 4 as UK shakes off recession
AP via Scripps News
U.S. News
Viral video 'Portal' linking New York and Dublin reopens with new restrictions
Scripps News Staff
Europe
Inquiry slams UK for failures that killed thousands in infected blood scandal
AP via Scripps News
Crime
Court rules WikiLeaks founder Assange can appeal extradition order to the US
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Slovak prime minister's condition is stable after 'miracles' in the hospital
AP via Scripps News
Royalty
King Charles III unveils his first official portrait since his coronation
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Shooting of Slovakian prime minister was politically motivated, official says
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Switzerland's Nemo wins 68th Eurovision Song Contest
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Eurovision explained, as the Israel-Hamas war overshadows the song contest
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Ukraine says it foiled Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
AP via Scripps News
Next Page
Watch Scripps News