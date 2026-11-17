Ukraine has delivered a highly symbolic blow to Russia just before Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. And what Ukraine used to do it may be just as significant: an array of weapons almost entirely made in Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones and missiles struck the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, overnight into Tuesday. Ukraine's General Staff said one of the bridge's arches and a span of its road section fell into the water, cutting off road traffic. The rail section held, it said, though one of its arches was damaged.

"The symbol of the occupation has cracked," the General Staff said.

RELATED STORY | Putin's price for peace in Ukraine: Roll NATO back to 1997

The final images of the bridge before the collapse came from the nose camera of a Ukrainian missile skimming low over the Kerch Strait and from a second weapon's thermal camera. Videos released by Ukraine's Security Service show the moment of impact.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it "an unprecedented operation." He said it ran in seven stages over several weeks, as Ukrainian forces wore down air defense systems, radars and electronic warfare equipment on the way to the bridge. Russia's Investigative Committee said drones attacked the bridge on both Monday and Tuesday. Monday's strike stopped road traffic for hours.

Before the launch, operators from the famed Magyar's Birds drone brigade wrote their unit's motto on their weapons: "Moscow will fall through Crimea."

Ukrainian pride extends to the weapons themselves. Zelenskyy listed 11 types used in the operation, almost all of them made in Ukraine. Palianytsia jet-powered drones struck the road section, he said. The railway section was hit by Neptune missiles, first built to sink ships, by Ruta drones and by the Flamingo, Ukraine's heaviest cruise missile.

The Kerch Bridge itself was an act of war, the capstone of Russia's occupation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014. Putin opened it himself in 2018, behind the wheel of a truck. It is Russia's only direct road and rail link to the peninsula.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "there is no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than it was before." Russian-installed officials in Crimea said trains were running across it again by Tuesday afternoon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Zelenskyy warns Starshield restrictions threaten Ukraine’s energy defenses ahead of winter

But the strike did not come without Russian retaliation. The same night, Russia pounded two critical bridges in Kyiv, the Northern and Southern bridges over the Dnipro River. Zelenskyy said Russia struck them with a total of seven ballistic missiles. Both bridges were closed, and the attack on the capital killed at least two people and set fires in four districts.

The morning after: gridlock, ambulances stuck in traffic, a capital on the brink of paralysis. With two of its main river crossings shut, commuters crawled toward the bridges that remained open between the two halves of the city.

Zelenskyy said Russia strikes Ukraine's infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv and the Odesa region. Ukraine, he wrote, is "reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began."

Trump has said he will bring up the war when he sits down with Xi and Putin in China this week. Kyiv and Moscow are still waiting for the next round of U.S.-brokered talks to be scheduled.

The damage is still being assessed by both sides in a war where bridges, literal and otherwise, keep being destroyed.