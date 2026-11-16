President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet Thursday in Shenzhen, China. It is an unprecedented gathering: the first three-way meeting of the leaders of the U.S., China and Russia.

Administration officials said Friday that Trump would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war and steer clear of Ukraine. On Monday, as he left for Asia, Trump said otherwise. "We'll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine," he told reporters at the White House.

That puts Putin's latest demands for ending the war at the center of the week.

What Putin wants goes well past Ukraine's borders. When President Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met him at the Kremlin last week, Putin reminded them of Moscow's December 2021 proposals to roll back NATO's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe, according to his aide Yuri Ushakov. Those proposals drew the line at NATO's membership as of 1997.

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In 1997, the alliance numbered just 16 nations, its eastern edge in Central Europe stopping at Germany.

NATO then expanded eastward. Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined in 1999. Seven more followed in 2004, including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and later four in the Balkans.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden into the alliance as well, with Finland alone lengthening NATO's border with Russia by more than 800 miles.

Sixteen countries in all. Putin wants NATO's troops and weapons out of every one of them.

Some reports say Moscow now wants Finland out of NATO altogether. The Kremlin denies it.

Putin also insists on keeping all four Ukrainian regions Russia claimed in 2022, though it has never fully controlled them, and he rejects any European troops in Ukraine after a ceasefire. Any such deployment, he told the envoys, would be "absolutely unacceptable." "In other words, the war would resume immediately," he said.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned against the three leaders using Thursday's meeting to redraw spheres of influence. "We really don't want this to turn into 'Yalta 2, 3, 4' with a redistribution of influence," he said last month.

For the U.S., NATO means American promises: who the U.S. will help defend, where the U.S. stations troops and where it draws the line against Russia.

And if Ukraine is on the table in Shenzhen, the stakes go far beyond Ukraine.