Many people watching TV or listening to the radio on Tuesday will hear a test of the Emergency Alert System.

The nationwide test is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast on television and radio stations. No alerts will be sent to mobile phones.

Federal law requires the Federal Emergency Management Agency to conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at least once every three years.

"Routine tests help ensure the alert system is ready to provide timely information when it matters most," FEMA said in a statement.

The Emergency Alert System allows the federal government to communicate with the public during a national emergency. It is also used by state and local authorities to issue emergency warnings, including severe weather alerts.

In a national emergency, an alert would be issued at the direction of the president or a designated representative, with FEMA responsible for initiating the alert.

Following Tuesday's test, FEMA said it would review the results to identify ways to improve the system's reliability and effectiveness.