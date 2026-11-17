Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Tuesday defended his choice to fly to the LSU-Texas football game on Saturday, when more than a million Americans were still struggling from the fallout of a nationwide ground stop ordered a day earlier.

“We would have never went if the airlines, if the airways weren’t completely open, they’d been completely open for 21 hours,” Mullin said in an interview with CNBC. “I would have never taken airspace if the airspace wasn’t open and we still got to live our life at the same time. We still have family, friends, and but we also have work we do every day.”

Mullin is required to fly in a government plane due to his job, a fact he stressed in the interview, saying he’s “required to be in continuity communication 24/7, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

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His defense was highly focused on the fact he took a government plane, rather than on the optics of flying and attending a football game the weekend that 1.5 million Americans were dealing with rebooking canceled flights, finding places to stay or driving long distances to get to their destinations. CNN reported that some people slept on airport floors and captured video of people waiting in long lines at airports to fix their upended travel plans or obtain their baggage.

The DHS secretary was one of the most prominent faces on the crisis, appearing in an impromptu White House press briefing alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Friday night.

Mullin also mentioned in the interview that he was dealing with an unspecified “issue” at the same time he flew to the game. He obtained the tickets from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, “because he’s a huge LSU fan,” but Mullin insisted that he will pay for everything — the flight and tickets — out of pocket.

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“We have to pay that back. I just want to make this very clear. When I take any type of government travel for personal use, I have to pay personally for that, and I’m not allowed to take tickets for anybody. I have to pay fair market value for all that stuff,” Mullin said.

Mullin also denied knowing Ben Bordelon when asked by CNBC about reports of him appearing in Bordelon’s box for the LSU-Texas game, saying, “I’d never met him before, never talked to him before.”

Bordelon is a former NFL player and the the president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards, which was awarded a $2.2 billion contract with DHS in December. Mullin was sworn in as secretary in March, and said in the interview that the contract was awarded before he assumed the role.

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Asked for comment, a White House official said that “this trip happened almost a whole day after the nationwide ground stop was lifted.” And a DHS spokesperson reiterated in a statement to CNN that Mullin was required to travel on a government plane and that he would pay the costs back, saying, “Secretary Mullin abides by all ethics requirements.”

The New York Post first reported on Mullin’s flight to the football game. Open-source flight data indicates a Coast Guard jet landed in Baton Rouge Saturday night.

The-CNN-Wire

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