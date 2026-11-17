Americans will have faster access to their medical records under a new federal rule that also expands how patients can receive and share their health information.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services finalized changes to the HIPAA Privacy Rule on Monday that strengthen patients’ rights to access their protected health information and make it easier for health care providers and health plans to share information when coordinating care.

One of the biggest changes is how long patients may have to wait after requesting copies of their medical records. Health care organizations covered by HIPAA will generally have to respond no later than 15 calendar days, down from the current 30-day timeframe. They can receive one extension of up to 30 additional calendar days, HHS said.

The rule also expands patients’ ability to access their electronic health information through personal health apps, according to HHS.

Providers will have to make electronic protected health information available through an app when they have the capability to do so.

The new rule also expands circumstances in which patients can receive copies of their health records for free. It also requires advance notice of fees for records and modifies the identity verification requirements.