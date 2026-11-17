The Federal Aviation Administration has paused installing routers linked to last week’s ground stop that caused chaos for travelers, the agency said Tuesday.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny over the nation’s air traffic control system and as the Trump administration is making a new request for $50 billion to improve air travel. Democrats in the Senate are demanding that the administration provide clear answers about what went wrong.

President Donald Trump has blamed old technology and Democrats for the nationwide grounding of all planes and upheaval at the nation’s airports. But the FAA has been struggling to modernize the air traffic control system for decades — going back well before the first Trump administration.

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FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said the agency paused new installations of Juniper routers and disabled the functionality of all existing ones on Friday after technicians linked the problems to a new router in El Dorado, Arkansas. The FAA has said that another router installed three weeks earlier in Amarillo, Texas, also went haywire.

The system became overloaded when the federal contractor that maintains the FAA’s telecommunications network was replacing outdated copper wires with fiber optic lines across the nation.

The closure of U.S. airspace was needed, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, after the new router that L3Harris installed in Arkansas resulted in a cascade of intermittent communications and radar signals at 17 of the 22 regional air traffic control centers. The centers direct planes cruising at high altitudes.

The FAA said that “excessive data” was flooding the system “at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds.” That deluge created instability with “aircraft communications and radar feeds," the agency said.

For now, the FAA is relying on older Cisco routers that have been in place for 25 years to continue operating the network while they investigate the cause of Friday’s trouble.

The routers that malfunctioned last week are being tested in a lab at the headquarters of L3Harris.

A spokesperson for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which owns Juniper, told ABC News that the company believes the routers were working properly when the ground stop occurred. The company did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.

“Based on what we know today, the device functioned as it was configured to by the installer. It did not fail or act improperly,” the company said in its statement.

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Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee said they believe that only 400 out of more than 3,600 new routers have been installed.

“Identifying the device that failed does not establish why it failed. FAA must investigate further to determine the root cause and report to Congress on how it intends to prevent future issues,” the Democrats said in a letter sent to Duffy.

Upgrading the nation’s air transportation system is an effort that Congress has dedicated significant sums to in recent years. The problems with aging equipment at the FAA date back decades and past efforts to modernize the system have come up short.

Duffy has pushed Congress for billions more dollars to upgrade a system he said had been neglected for decades, saying again Monday that much more is needed.

The Trump administration on Tuesday sent a letter to key lawmakers outlining its request for $50.1 billion to modernize the system and make other improvements at airports.

The request calls for $10.1 billion for updating the nation’s air traffic control system. Similar amounts would go toward boosting airport infrastructure, replacing or refurbishing terminals at high-impact hubs, constructing five new traffic control centers and improving or replacing up to 140 FAA-owned air traffic control towers.

“Congressional approval of these funds will equip the FAA to deliver to the American people a brand-new air traffic control system that is safer, smarter, faster, and more efficient,” states the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Congress approved $12.5 billion last year to modernize much of the key infrastructure that more than 45,000 flights a day rely on to reach their destinations safely. The funds were earmarked for replacing outdated technologies such as copper wires, floppy discs and radars built in the 1980s, but much of that money will also go toward runway upgrades and other construction projects.