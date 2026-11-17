There’s a new report out that says Americans pulled back on shopping last month.

The Commerce Department says retail sales rose 0.2%. That number is not adjusted for inflation.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index rose twice as much, increasing 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis in October after rising 0.6% in September.

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The report also found that the food index increased 0.5% in October, as the food at home index rose 0.4% and the food away from home index increased 0.5%.

That indicates food got more expensive in October, both at the grocery store and when eating out.

For example, recent analysis found that an average Thanksgiving dinner will cost roughly 11 percent more — nearly three times the overall rate of inflation .

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"Indexes that increased over the month include recreation, medical care, motor vehicle insurance, household furnishings and operations, and education," the report detailed. "Conversely, the index for used cars and trucks and the index for communication were among the small number of major indexes that decreased in October."