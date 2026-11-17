Key House and Congress lawmakers said Tuesday that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews as the chipmaker faces intensifying national security scrutiny over sales of its advanced computer chips.

Huang will appear before the committees on Dec. 1, followed by the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, on December 2.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said a statement from the chairmen of three House committees with oversight over China and intelligence issues.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” the lawmakers said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Also Tuesday, Nvidia said it's creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that Huang had an extramarital affair with an alleged spy for China.

RELATED STORY | Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid affair scandal

Nvidia said the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be responsible for oversight of national security policies and compliance with export controls.

Nvidia's advanced chips are in high demand because they're essential for cloud computing and data centers that underpin the artificial intelligence boom, but they face restrictions on their sale to China.

The committee will meet at least once every quarter and have three members from Nvidia's board of directors. It will work with independent third-party experts as it oversees efforts to enhance the company’s existing national security and global trade compliance team.

"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation,” Chairman Harvey Jones said in a statement.

President Donald Trump said it was “good” that Nvidia had created a national security and export control oversight committee shortly after arriving in the Philippines on Tuesday evening.

“Yes, that’s a good idea. It’s a great company,” Trump said during a photo opportunity in Manila with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan. “It’s a great idea.”

Huang was forced to resign as Nvidia's CEO last week following scrutiny of his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who used to lead Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of the U.S. export controls.

